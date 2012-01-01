Senior Account Director – Medical Communications

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
£60,000 – £70,000 + bonus and benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
07-Jul-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32628A

Highly successful medical communications agency seeks a senior account director for a senior leadership role on a portfolio of blockbuster cancer drugs. If you have solid medical communications agency experience and would like to work in a genuinely collaborative and integrated account, working across different teams and disciplines to deliver award winning medcomms campaigns in a high profile role this is the call to make.

The medical communications agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit
- Manages large global medcomms accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.
- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The senior account director’s role:-

- Manage medical education programmes from strategic concept development through implementation and financial reconciliation, driving daily development and execution of account initiatives, and work as a trusted partner to senior pharmaceutical directors
- Working with lots of internal stakeholders, inspiring a talented team, forging relationships throughout the group and being groomed for promotion.
- Lots of strategy and planning

The successful senior account director:

- You will have a science background and solid client services experience in a medical communications agency – essential.
- Will benefit from incredible resources unavailable in any other medical communications agency
- Will be super organised, with great attention to detail and a passion for strategy and processes

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings