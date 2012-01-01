Highly successful medical communications agency seeks a senior account director for a senior leadership role on a portfolio of blockbuster cancer drugs. If you have solid medical communications agency experience and would like to work in a genuinely collaborative and integrated account, working across different teams and disciplines to deliver award winning medcomms campaigns in a high profile role this is the call to make.

The medical communications agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Manages large global medcomms accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The senior account director’s role:-

- Manage medical education programmes from strategic concept development through implementation and financial reconciliation, driving daily development and execution of account initiatives, and work as a trusted partner to senior pharmaceutical directors

- Working with lots of internal stakeholders, inspiring a talented team, forging relationships throughout the group and being groomed for promotion.

- Lots of strategy and planning

The successful senior account director:

- You will have a science background and solid client services experience in a medical communications agency – essential.

- Will benefit from incredible resources unavailable in any other medical communications agency

- Will be super organised, with great attention to detail and a passion for strategy and processes

