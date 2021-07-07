Growing boutique healthcare advertising agency seeks group account director who would like to work outside of London but still be at the cut and thrust of ground-breaking campaigns, both UK and global.

The Agency:

- A well-established, friendly, specialist healthcare creative communications agency that is growing quickly and in new directions. They work hard, are passionate about healthcare and have good fun. The directors are all fully involved in the agency, offering an excellent opportunity to grow and learn.

- This is a healthcare advertising agency known for the high quality of its strategy and scientific counsel to its pharmaceutical and animal health clients. They also win awards for their creative work.

The Group Account Director’s Responsibilities:

- Reporting to the client services director, the group account director will lead a team developing brand and communications strategy in the pharmaceutical and animal health sectors, developing key messages and providing solutions in all sorts of traditional and digital platforms.

- Your day-to-day work will include being both strategic and hands on, across global and local client projects, developing marketing communications plans for clients, ensuring organic business growth is maximised and top quality work is delivered.

Essential Requirements:

You must be used to launching prescription drugs globally, in an agency setting. The successful group account director will have a background in pharma brand advertising, be passionate about healthcare, have working knowledge of the ABPI, NHS, etc., will currently be a senior account director in a healthcare advertising agency and have been involved in:

- Brand strategy, providing marketing counsel to key pharmaceutical clients.

- A very well organised self-starter who can take on responsibility for some of the clients, supporting the client services director.

- Good with people (colleagues and clients alike) and motivated to work up to the next level.

In return you will work alongside some seriously talented individuals who will be able to help you achieve your career goals, benefit from excellent work/life balance and supportive management. There is also scope for flexible working arrangements and the desire that this hire will grow into a business lead position over time.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!