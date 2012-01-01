This is an exciting opportunity to join an established medical education and communications agency based in Asia.

Part of a global, listed holding company, our agency has a long-standing and reputable presence in Asia. As our business grows, we are looking to expand our Medical Writing team and recruit talented, motivated individuals in the positon of Medical Writer, Senior Medical Writer or Principal Medical Writer (more than one position is available).

You will be working with experienced and passionate med ed professionals, within a team known for its creative integrated multimarket solutions. With a client portfolio of regional and global pharma companies and NGOs, our practice is diverse and our work is varied.

We are looking for motivated candidates keen to explore new cultures and horizons, and learn new skills to engage consumer, patient, policymaker, and physician audiences across traditional and digital media, platforms and events in this face-paced and dynamic region. Creativity and insight-driven strategy are central to our work, and you would play a crucial role in advising and supporting our clients with their medical education and marketing objectives.

Ideally, the candidate would relocate to join us in either Hong Kong or Singapore, but remote working options from any location are also feasible. Candidates should be open to travelling (at some point) in Asia Pacific and beyond, to attend and support medical professional events.

You will be working across a number of therapeutic areas, but with some flexibility to focus on your personal areas of interest. You will be writing medical education content in English for events, publications, and social media campaigns, and supporting virtual and F2F medical professional events that we organize, providing strategic scientific counsel, expertise and medical content.

You must have:

• A life science degree (BSc or MSc)

• At least 3 years of experience working in a medical education or communications agency, writing high-quality medical content for professional and lay audiences

• Excellent writing and communication skills, with solid grasp of editorial SOPs

• Ability to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas

It would be great if you have:

• A higher degree in life sciences

• Health policy and public health experience

• Experience in writing a wide range of materials, including (but not restricted to) slide decks and meeting reports, for the therapeutic areas of oncology, infectious diseases, haematology, endocrinology, psychiatry and/or rare diseases

• Experience in writing for digital assets, such as websites, social media, animations, infographics, videos

• The ability to thrive in a fast-paced, team-based, agile environment, and manage your workload and time independently and efficiently

• Experience in the development of brand messaging and content strategy

Known for our impressive staff and client retention, our company culture is diverse, friendly and highly supportive, and we collaborate with remote and work-from-home colleagues across the globe.



If you’re interested to find out more or to apply for this unique opportunity, please drop us a note with your CV.