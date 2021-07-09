Reference: 32652

Are you a life sciences graduate looking for your first step into the world of healthcare communications? Our client is one of the friendliest, most supportive healthcare PR agencies around with an excellent raining and mentoring scheme allowing you to kickstart your career in this fantastic industry.

The agency:

- Close-knit, family feel healthcare PR agency with the support of a wider network

- Their work is based on life-changing drugs with top pharmaceutical clients, meaning it is a great place to start your career

- Their onboarding and training is second to none, with a buddy scheme and lots of focus on individually tailored personal and career development

- As well as traditional PR work, they also work on disease awareness, social media, charity and advocacy work and issues management.

Requirements:

- A life science or PR degree

- A passion for healthcare and science

- Enjoy working in a team and coming up with ideas, concepts and answers together

- Have a natural curiosity

- Must be exceptionally organised and take pride in your work

If you have a passion to make a difference in healthcare and for quality communication then this could be the perfect job for you. People progress at this agency unusually quickly and they also have a very generous benefits package and understanding of flexible working.

