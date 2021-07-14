Are you a science graduate with a creative streak, who loves coming up with great ideas for ways to solve problems and explain scientific concepts to different audiences? If so a career in a creative healthcare communications agency, where you will be working with pharmaceutical clients to help solve their business problems and market their brands, working on multiple, fast paced, international projects in a team of highly talented and intelligent consultants, all eager to improve general health might be just the career move you are looking for. You’ll need a passion for science and some sort of commercial experience; my client will train you in the rest!

The creative healthcare communications agency:-

- Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency that never loses a client and wins pitch after pitch.

- Places patient experience at the heart of everything they do.

- Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the healthcare advertising agency field.

The account executive’s job:-

- Responsible for liaising with internal teams and external clients, supporting the client services team while you learn all the aspects of marketing and advertising in the healthcare sector.

- Researching new therapy areas, joining in with brainstorming meetings and putting briefs together.

- Maintaining excellent attention to detail in all communications, proposals and timelines and you support the team and help deliver on projects

You:-

- Demonstrable interest in science and the pharmaceutical industry. This is essential.

- Some sort of commercial experience – a stint in a communications team would be ideal, but you might have worked in a healthcare company, as a healthcare professional or in sales, for example.

- Have an eye for detail, great interest in behavioural psychology, fascination with brands and affinity with science and data.

