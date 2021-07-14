Growing boutique healthcare advertising agency seeks a strategic planner to join the senior leadership team, helping to steer the agency itself as well as to build out the strategic planning capacity and take the lead on ground breaking campaigns, both UK and global.

The Advertising Agency:

- A well established, friendly, specialist healthcare creative communications agency that is growing quickly and in new directions. They work hard, are passionate about healthcare and have good fun. The directors are all fully involved in the agency, offering an excellent opportunity to grow and learn.

- This is a healthcare advertising agency known for the high quality of its strategy and scientific counsel to its pharmaceutical and animal health clients. They also win awards for their creative work.

The Job of Strategic Planner:

- Taking the lead in developing brand and communications strategy in the pharma and animal health sectors, you will pull in key expertise from within the agency at the appropriate points.

- Your day to day work will include being both strategic on across global and local client projects, running workshops to find customer insights and ultimately developing marketing communications plans for clients, ensuring top quality work is delivered.

- This is a critical role for a senior planner with a healthcare background who can help craft a repository of planning tools, help build the future of the agency and develop strategic competence.

You:

- Are a strategic planner ready for a bigger role, with a background in pharma brand planning and the ability to understand what a client’s real problem is the from there work out how to solve it.

- Passionate about promoting strong, well informed decisions around health issues for all audiences

- Have the ability to harness emotional intelligence, market research insights and adapt to different audiences, conveying ideas and information to in clear and inspiring ways

- Familiar with brands in all sorts of therapy areas, you’ve got solid brand planning experience and also something extra to bring.

In return you will work alongside some seriously talented individuals who will be able to help you achieve your career goals, benefit from excellent work/life balance and supportive management.

