This is a fantastic opportunity for a freelance Senior Account Director to join an award winning PA and PR agency in their thriving healthcare practice. My client stands head and shoulders above the rest in this space and it’s very seldom that freelance roles come about.

As a Public Affairs and Healthcare Policy specialist, you will have robust experience in an agency setting. Previous experience of working across vaccines would be beneficial but not a deal breaker. You will be happy to roll up your sleeves leading and developing content for all key outputs incl non-market strategies, playbooks, toolkits and issues preparedness. Equally you will be confident to act as strategic client counsel for one of the agency's largest clients.

This is very exciting time to work on some critical issues within vaccines and this agency is nothing short of outstanding, both in terms of the work they deliver and the culture across the team.

Contact me for info