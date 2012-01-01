This agency is one of the UK’s biggest independently owned medical education agencies with a reputation for stellar communications and quality. Ambitious and collaborative- they pride themselves on doing some of the industry’s best work as an award winning and close knit team.

This is an exciting role that will see a talented and experienced medical education Senior Medical Writer or Account Director managing one of the agency’s flagship projects for 50% of their time. This project is a thriving multi-sponsored collaboration leading to ground-breaking impact on the publishing of medical research. You will love this job if you want to make a difference to the industry- ultimately leading to important innovation to the communicating of pharma sponsored research and eventually patient lives.

You will also work on a mix of interesting and varied accounts for the other 50% of your time- from the highly scientific to the agency’s growing raft of creative and patient driven outputs.

To qualify for this role you must have a passion for publications planning and innovation in this space, and agency experience at either Senior Medical Writer or Account Director Level. For this flagship account you will be the team lead so gravitas- and the ability to empower- internally and externally is key.

