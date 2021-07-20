Are you a digital innovator and inspiring creative team leader? This is a fantastic opportunity to head this digital design team. You will be responsible for setting and maintaining the quality of all digital creative, mentoring, guiding and inspiring the team of UX/UI designers.

This is an internal team of digital specialists, supporting the practices and their clients with digital strategy and delivery by defining, designing and delivering digital platforms, products, experiences and tools for healthcare audiences.

Their digital solutions span the technology spectrum, from innovative VR educational experiences and patient support apps, to custom e-learning platforms and data-visualisation tools.

Responsibilities include:

• Provide creative direction and UX guidance, and be a source of inspiration across all design projects

• Mentor, line manage and recruitment for the digital design team (currently 4 reports)

• Support with new business opportunities, developing concepts, strategies and presentations to showcase our capabilities

• Champion digital creativity to our clients and across the wider agency teams

• Present design concepts, digital strategies and design credentials to potential/existing clients in a confident, engaging manner

• Facilitate workshops, design reviews and ideation sessions with internal and external stakeholders

• Work closely with the development team to establish best practice workflows and support with technical solution strategies

You must have:

• A portfolio of exceptional digital projects that demonstrate creative leadership as well as personal design craft

• Proven experience leading and mentoring a design team in an agency environment

• Excellent presentation and communication skills

• Good understanding of technology stacks and development standards – able to communicate with developers and contribute to technical solutions

• Deep knowledge and experience of UX processes and methodologies, graphic design and UI principles, and usability best practices

• Experience in pharmaceutical/healthcare sector would be an advantage

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I'd love to tell you more so email me kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call 07557 256508 and we can arrange a time to discuss in more detail