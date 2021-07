This is that exciting role that will motivate a talented Principal or Senior Medical Writer to move to another agency. This is the opportunity to deliver and oversee truly creative content while still being grounded in high science and medical excellence.

Our client is one of London’s most buoyant and high profile integrated agencies. With a global footprint and network few healthcare agencies can match- their eagle eye expertise across the product cycle from lab to life is unique and their big differentiator.

The medical communications team is one of their biggest and with long standing, award winning heritage. This particular role sees a talented principal medical writer taking strategic, managerial and content responsibility for one of the agency’s biggest integrated accounts in aesthetics. Due to the promotional and often consumer facing aspects of this account the work is diverse and fast paced- from digital and social to animations and infographics. From an HCP training and education perspective the chance to work with some of the most renowned thought leaders in the world in the area of aesthetics is exciting and rewarding.

You will still enjoy the opportunity of working on high profile medical accounts complementing the creativity of the commercially driven aesthetics account as well.

Previous medical education agency experience working on EU or global accounts is required for this role.