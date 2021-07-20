Highly successful healthcare communications agency seeks a new director to become part of the agency’s management team in the healthcare PR business unit. This is the result of huge new business wins.

The healthcare PR agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare comms, RX and OTC

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The role:

- Drive the growth of the healthcare PR account teams through client management and business objectives

- Lead the healthcare PR account teams by creating and implementing strategy plans, leading global accounts, developing and implementing large scale plans

- Working across the full spectrum of pharmaceutical PR and in particular data and regulatory communications

You:

- Will be able to manage and lead multiple account teams across the full spectrum of healthcare PR

- Must have solid pharmaceutical PR agency experience and be well versed in international pharmaceutical regulations

- Will be an inspirational leader, good at developing an already hugely talented team

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!