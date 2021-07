This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the most high profile medical education teams in the UK. Your peers will have a robust foundation in science whilst demonstrating imagination, passion and gravitas. With some of the most reputable players in medical education- especially in the publications space- you will partner with management that you will learn from but who will also give you a platform for visibility in the industry.

The work is also of outstanding quality- with huge opportunity to think strategically- and creatively within the space. This role is to play a pivotal, strategic role on a leading publications account in Oncology. You will not only manage and lead by example but also be an important agency ambassador to the client- strategically and scientifically.

Previous experience in medical education as a Senior Medical Writer and up is required for this role- as is passion and the desire to really make an impact in the industry.