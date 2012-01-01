This is one of the world’s biggest and most impressive advertising agencies. With award winning success in some of the most memorable consumer, retail and healthcare campaigns to name a few- this is a career defining agency to be a part of.

The healthcare team is one of London’s busiest and most exciting. Delivering for a mix of HCP and consumer facing audiences- my client works across a range of high profile areas including aesthetics, HIV, infectious diseases and oncology. The copy team is robust with a friendly and supportive senior management. Their structure is unique in that medical and creative are blended so all writers will have as much input into creative as they do into medical- and these are not separated.

As a senior medical writer you will therefore have as much involvement in creative ideation at pitch stage for example, and video scripts and headlines- as you will on referencing and data heavy content. You will manage and mentor junior writers and as is the case with all copy- be client facing.

As this is part of a bigger agency with a huge consumer roster- the culture is creative, with lots of scope to tap into the agency’s exceptional central creative and digital resource. This brings a level of magic and sparkle to their work that few healthcare advertising agencies in London can match.

Previous agency experience in a healthcare advertising or medical education agency is required for this role.

