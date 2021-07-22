Senior Medical Writer/ Copywriter, Flexible Location, Flexible Days Hours

Part-time, Full-time
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Any
40,000 to 50,000 per annum
UK Pound
22-Jul-21
Beyond Science
BEY001

Are you a senior medical writer or copywriter looking for a more balanced writing role with opportunities to grow?

Are you looking for a wider challenge than the ‘standard’ agency writing position? As a start-up, we are after someone who wants to have a real impact on the company they work for. Someone who relishes building strong relationships with their clients as much as the writing itself.

We’re a fully remote agency that embraces flexible working. Whether you want to work from home, a shared office, or on a beach in Spain, we’re happy as long as you can do it during UK office hours.

Your experience:

• Around 5 years of experience in a medical communications or healthcare advertising agency
• A life sciences degree and PhD
• Thorough understanding of client approval platforms
• Excellent Word and PowerPoint skills
• Experience working to ABPI codes of practice
• The ability to build strong client relationships
• Experience training and upskilling junior writers
• Entrepreneurial spirit and enjoy working autonomously

Our clients depend on our fresh ideas and problem-solving writing across a range of medical education, healthcare advertising and PR projects. We are after someone who has a thirst for knowledge, relishes a challenge and is eager to learn and develop a variety of writing styles.

Beyond Science
Tel: +44 7813 261860
Contact: David Wright
Email:

