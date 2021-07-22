Are you a senior medical writer or copywriter looking for a more balanced writing role with opportunities to grow?

Are you looking for a wider challenge than the ‘standard’ agency writing position? As a start-up, we are after someone who wants to have a real impact on the company they work for. Someone who relishes building strong relationships with their clients as much as the writing itself.

We’re a fully remote agency that embraces flexible working. Whether you want to work from home, a shared office, or on a beach in Spain, we’re happy as long as you can do it during UK office hours.

Your experience:

• Around 5 years of experience in a medical communications or healthcare advertising agency

• A life sciences degree and PhD

• Thorough understanding of client approval platforms

• Excellent Word and PowerPoint skills

• Experience working to ABPI codes of practice

• The ability to build strong client relationships

• Experience training and upskilling junior writers

• Entrepreneurial spirit and enjoy working autonomously

Our clients depend on our fresh ideas and problem-solving writing across a range of medical education, healthcare advertising and PR projects. We are after someone who has a thirst for knowledge, relishes a challenge and is eager to learn and develop a variety of writing styles.

