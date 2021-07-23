A medical / digital healthcare communications agency is looking for a talented, account executive to join their client services team. This could represent a fantastic opportunity for graduate with experience in industry or internship experience with a communications agency looking to step up and join a supportive, boutique agency with offices in Surrey and London. You can expect first class training and development along with opportunities to expand your knowledge of working with pharmaceutical clients

Account Executive Responsibilities

- Work closely with the account managers and directors to manage and handle the needs of clients and other stake-holders

- Project administration: contact and status reports, ensuring all documentation is up to date etc.

- Close communication with healthcare clients regarding overall progress of communications projects and specific areas of delivery.

- Meetings management, including logistics, venue management and associated materials

- Assist with the research and preparation for pitches

- Brief and co-ordinate with external suppliers for the provision of services

You

- Life science or business degree

- Previous experience with a healthcare or medical communications agency (desired, not essential)

- Impeccable attention to detail and organisational skills

- A team player, well regarded by clients & colleagues

- Always keen to learn and develop

This agency has a fantastic reputation and is enjoying a period of expansion due to investment and business wins. It is a great place to learn and develop in your career without the bureaucracy or hierarchy of some of the larger agencies. Alongside this you will benefits from flexible working options and a host of other benefits.

