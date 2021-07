Datateam Business Media Group, are looking to bring fresh talent into their Events team in support of an ever-growing portfolio of successful Awards, Competitions and Exhibition programmes.

This exciting role requires a highly competent, driven and successful individual with the ability to build new relationships and develop existing ones, often at a very senior level, in various professional sectors.

As a motivated self-starter, you will be working as part of an efficient cross-functional team and will need to be extremely well organised, able to juggle and assess priorities and manage your workload effectively. You will work alongside external suppliers such as venues, exhibition supply companies, event management and production companies.

You will also have the opportunity to make your mark as an ambassador for the programmes you work on with an impressive range of clients and stakeholders as you help to develop these programmes and take them on to the next level. Event onsite support will be required, as will travel to other offices within the group.

You will be working closely with the Events Manager and Events Director, along with an experienced group of managers within the Datateam group.