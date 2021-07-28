Our client is an international medcomms agency, with a reputation for global communications programmes and excellent relationships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Due to their continued growth and success, they are in need of a Senior Medical Writer to join their team in Cheshire, with flexibility for home working.

The role focuses on oncology and rare disease accounts with a variety of project work, including meetings, patient information and digital elements.

Our client offers an excellent salary along with a great package of benefits including life assurance, personal accident cover, income protection, pension, healthcare, 25 days holidays and more.

This is great chance to join a market leader and enjoy all the benefits of working for a global communications agency.

To be considered for this role you will have previous agency medical writing experience and be fully eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Research, write, and edit (scientific and grammatical) a broad range of medical education and communications materials including both print and digital elements

- Ability to adapt content and writing style for various professional and lay audiences

- Conform to healthcare compliance laws, guidelines and standard operating procedures to ensure ethical and professional conduct at all times

- Correctly interpret and implement project specifications

- Mentor more junior members of the team

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level or above in a biomedical discipline

- Previous medical writing experience gained in a medical communications environment

- Possessing excellent writing skills and meticulous attention to detail

- Have experience of working on a broad range of materials

- Ability to work independently and to work as part of a larger team

- Strong interpersonal skills, including client / opinion leader contact skills

- Excellent time management and organisational skills

