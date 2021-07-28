A global med comms agency is seeking a home based Senior Medical Writer to join their team, to work on a publications and medical affairs oncology account.

The role involves creating medical education and communications projects materials in accordance with client specifications, budgets and timeline. This is a wonderful chance to work on new therapeutic drugs and take ownership of the content you create.

This role can be predominantly home based, but our client is seeking UK based candidates (as there will be some occasions when an office presence is required), with significant previous medical communications agency writing experience as a prerequisite.

In addition to a great salary, you can expect excellent benefits including pension, healthcare, 25 days holidays and more as well as lots of scope for onwards progression and professional development.

Responsibilities:

- Research, write, and proof the full range of medical education and communications materials including manuscripts, abstracts, posters, slide decks, training materials etc.

- Accurate and precise interpretation and incorporation of amendments

- Develop and implement project schedules

- Provide review and quality control checking of projects to ensure quality standards are consistently achieved

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level or higher in a biomedical science

- Previous medical communications agency medical writing experience

- Excellent range of scientific writing and ability to adapt style and content for different target audiences

- Ability to review and QC projects to ensure materials meet the project brief, and are scientifically and technically accurate

- Attention to detail – style / consistency, grammar, syntax, scientific accuracy, proof-reading, layout and design.

- Ability to work independently, and manage prioritise workload

