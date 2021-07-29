One of the UK’s top advertising agencies seeks a senior medical copywriter to bolster its creative team. The role would suit a strong conceptual and scientific copywriter looking for more creative work in a healthcare agency where you will be working with a great range of clients including many of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

As well as the variety in clients and accounts you will be able to write on more medical/scientific projects as well as promotional, – addressing both HCP audiences, patients and consumer, via traditional and digital platforms.

The advertising agency:

- Global name in healthcare advertising

- Based in central London, excellent working environment where everyone gets on

- Excellent management team, extensive resources, big training budgets and unique career opportunities

The role:

- Reporting to the Creative Director to help develop, produce, present and sell in original creative campaigns for pharmaceutical that apply channel-neutral thinking across all media and channels

- Writing engaging copy and working with the Creative Director to create integrated campaign ideas for prescription and over the counter brands

- Developing initial concepts from original thinking through to final production and execution

The Medical Copywriter:

- Exceptional writing background within a healthcare advertising agency; know agency processes inside out.

- Have worked with a broad range of media and channels, such as print/outdoor, digital and integrated campaigns, websites, blogs and social media.

- Creative, innovative, and always open to new ideas and new ways of expressing them.

- Thrive on regularly pitching and presenting of ideas to clients and internal agency teams.

- Educated up to a Master’s degree or BSc in either life sciences, medicine, pharmacy or a related discipline

This is a great opportunity to join a globally recognised brand and advance your career with second to none training and development opportunities.

