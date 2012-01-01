About us

Cence is a new healthcare communications agency: a team of experts who partner with clients to maximize the understanding of scientific evidence. We are dedicated to providing a supportive environment that cultivates commercial and editorial careers for talented individuals who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and can think innovatively to help increase the impact of scientific material when published.

Cence is part of AMICULUM, an independent family of healthcare communications, consulting and learning businesses with offices in New Zealand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. Our agencies offer services in medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, market access, rare diseases, genomic medicine, digital engagement and advocacy.



The opportunity

Our ongoing success has created an exciting opportunity for an account executive to join our thriving team in the UK. You will help to manage one of our growing accounts for a product that is clinically and commercially successful, supporting delivery of an operational publication plan within a fast-paced and increasingly virtual landscape.



This role would provide experience and exposure to some of our key accounts and includes a range of responsibilities, including:

● Project management, coordination and support for a variety of projects including publications, digitally enhanced content and meetings

● Leading internal meetings and contributing to client meetings

● Meetings management and organization (including onsite opportunities)

● Supporting medical experts and advising congress presenters

● Working with commercial account leads to maintain the financial health of the account business plan, including forecasting, invoicing and budget reporting to clients

● Collaborating with scientific and client services colleagues to ensure the delivery of high-quality publications work from briefing to delivery

● Contributing to creative and innovative ideas for information/data sharing within the digital publications landscape



About you

You might be a life-sciences graduate looking for your first role in medical communications, or an account executive looking for your next role. You will have outstanding communication skills both verbal and written, as well as a good understanding of the pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry and the support that our clients require. As an exceptionally organized individual, you will thrive when working on multiple projects that require initiative and strict deadline management.

Training will be provided to support your development as you work towards becoming an account manager with specific expertise in publications, digitally enhanced content and meetings.



You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have a strong academic record and a passion for extending the reach of scientific data

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be experienced in working as part of a multifunctional team, delivering industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the technical accuracy of your work

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take responsibility for your workload and deadlines



Why work at AMICULUM?

We are proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return, we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two industry-leading annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.





How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM.



More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit www.amiculum.biz or contact a member of our recruitment team.