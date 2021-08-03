Are you a digital strategist with extensive Healthcare experience? This impressive advertising agency is expanding their digital offering with this critical hire. This will enhance their existing planning/strategy team and bridge the gap between Client Services, Planning and Creative Services.

Working with some of the biggest pharma co’s you will develop and shape their brand digital marketing strategy and support them in translating this strategy into an omnichannel marketing plan and execution.

In this role you will shape the future digital strategy offering for the agency and enable them to establish them as a trusted digital partner.

You will be a key player in pitching for projects and lead workshops along with working with the internal digital team to drive digital projects at the development stage, liaising between creative and technical teams to ensure smooth delivery of omnichannel delivery.

Responsibilities include

• Content strategy

• Content and data analysis and optimisation

• Omnichannel strategy

• SEO strategy and optimisation

• Social media monitoring analysis

You must have proven experience working with pharmaceutical clients and have expert knowledge in healthcare digital marketing

This is a great opportunity to build the agencies digital status and really make a difference to their already impressive growth.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a call.