THE ROLE:

We are looking for a Creative (with Copy experience) that knows how to bring big ideas to life. Do you see

opportunity where others see challenges? Do you take pride in nuancing the tone of global brands? Do you want to

break through the noise and create work that gets noticed?

Good! Studio La Plage wants to hear from you.

We want someone with experience working with brands and agencies that are equally passionate about their craft

and creativity, as their ability to drive performance.

This fixed term role and will be working on a campaign for a specific Pharma client of ours.

THE AGENCY:

Studio La Plage is a multidisciplinary creative agency working with the world’s best-known brands. We’re committed

to making and to makers. We began our life as a gallery and art studio. Now we work with global brands out of our

creative hubs in London, Bordeaux and New york. We are at an exciting stage. Our work is being recognised for

creative excellence. Yippee!

Do you want to help grow and shape a dynamic agency with a culture founded on collaborative and creative working?

That’s swell, keep reading.

THE BASICS:

● 5+ years experience working through the line

● Thorough understanding of brands and how they operate

● Evidence of strong b2b and consumers writing (or equivalent writing proof)

● Experience working with consumer health, wellness and pharma are important

● An eye for art direction and an ability to work directly with artworkers/designers

● Experience creating (and winning) pitches

● The ability to lead and uphold creative values both internally and externally

● Flexibility to work for multiple clients, in multiple tones of voice

● Experience creating, writing and selling big ideas

● Strong creative thinking and problem solving

● Good executional skills and an eye for detail

● Excellent communicator with both clients, collaborators and internal teams

THE NICE TO HAVES:

● An award or two

● Experience writing for different types of content including animation

● Someone who wants to be part of the team for the long haul as we get bigger and better

● A self motivator who can write their own brief if they have to

● Basic skills in visualising your own ideas

● An interest in art

DETAILS:

● Location: Remote / London Bridge studio

TO APPLY:

Please send your CV and a covering letter ASAP (including ‘Senior Creative Pharma’ in the subject line), telling us

why you’d be perfect for Studio La Plage. Email: studio@la-plage.london

No agencies please.