Award winning, healthcare, boutique PR consultancy seeks a new senior account manager with fantastic ethical pharma experience to be groomed to form part of the senior healthcare team and get involved in running the agency. This would suit a SAM in a big agency who wants more ownership, freedom and creativity and to join an agency where they are always looking to move forward and try new things.

You need a track record in a healthcare PR agency (essential) devising successful UK and global communications programmes (including digital communications), examples of pre-launch / launch work, KOL work and high level strategic counsel. The successful senior account manager will also have the opportunity to build and develop current accounts in areas such as paediatrics/child health, cardiovascular, mental health and nutrition therapy area. The portfolio includes pharma, medical device, NHS, patient groups and other healthcare organisations. This is a lovely boutique agency with a friendly and enthusiastic team and good working hours.

