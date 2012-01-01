This is a rare opportunity to join one of the few agencies in London in the exciting promotional medical communications space. Medium sized with a close knit team but part of a bigger global group- they are both an impressive and known brand but also open and approachable in culture. Contextualising scientific data in commercially driven campaigns they enjoy a unique space where the creativity of an advertising agency meets the scientific rigour of a medical education agency.

The work is interesting and fast paced- including web sites and apps, patient activation and case studies , e-learning and training guidelines, brand planning and strategic workshops, corporate and internal communications to name a few.

Account handling in particular thrive as much of the logistical piece is passed on to central resource within the group- across global regions so that they can enjoy doing strategic work they love.

The Account Director will ideally come from a healthcare advertising or med comms background with a passion for this unique space- promotional medical communications. You will be part of a team of smart and creative thinkers who love bringing scientific data to life and driving change to better patient lives.

This is a supportive agency where there is a hybrid working from home and office policy and lots of scope for group and agency level training. There is also cross community work across capabilities in the group on a global level- including access to amazing opportunities and RFPs – and the chance to truly grow and lead. If you are ambitious but want to enjoy a close knit team culture- and have big ideas but are still a brave and creative thinker- this is the agency for you.

