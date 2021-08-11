A creative, healthcare, advertising agency, small but with big company support, resources and backing, is looking for a head of copy from a healthcare advertising agency background who is ready to step up to be creative director. You need to have come up the medical copywriting route (a scientific qualification would be nice to have but is not essential) and keen to run a creative department of 5 or 6 people and growing. As well as overseeing output and influencing editorial strategy for an array of interesting healthcare marketing accounts with pharmaceutical clients, you will form part of the senior healthcare team and get involved in running the agency.

This would suit a head of copy in a big agency who wants more ownership, freedom and creativity, a step up and to join an agency where they are always looking to move forward and try new things.

You need a track record in a healthcare communications agency (essential) writing materials for successful UK and global communications programmes (including digital communications), examples of pre-launch / launch work, KOL work and high level strategic counsel. The successful creative director will also have the opportunity to build and grow the team of medical and copywriters. The portfolio includes pharma, medical device, NHS, patient groups and other healthcare organisations. This is a lovely boutique agency with a friendly and enthusiastic team and good working hours.

