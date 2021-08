Friendly and flexible agency with a fantastic family vibe is looking for a talented Principal Medical Writer to work on their oldest account- which has been a stable and ever evolving piece of business for over 10 years with the agency.

This is a huge account working across a number of therapy areas and regions. These can range from women’s health to infectious disease and CNS. There is also the chance to work on innovative and interesting projects in the diagnostics area such as AI, organ transplantation and public health work in developing countries.

Due to the longevity of the client account with the agency the relationship is one of trust and genuine collaboration- so this is a really great account to join the agency with.

The team is well staffed with a mix of office and remote based resource so there is the chance to mentor but also work in a flexible, autonomous environment.

Previous medical education agency experience with a mix of skills including publications (manuscripts), strategic literature analyses, symposia and ad boards is desirable.