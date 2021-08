This is an exciting small agency with big ideas and a fantastic profile in the industry. Competing with the most reputable healthcare PR agencies they do impactful work on life changing and pressing health issues, win awards, and have a culture they are hugely proud and protective of.

Their key areas of strength are media relations, advocacy and market access- so an excellent- established Account Director from a high profile UK agency would thrive here. Working with a varied client base- from diagnostics, to healthcare charities- to pharma- a passion for the science is key and you could come from a medical education background.

Equally- with some of the creatively driven – consumer facing disease awareness campaigns- a patient advocacy focused candidate from a healthcare PR agency is also of interest.

Cultural fit is critical- this is a small agency where ideas are shared and championed. There is huge visibility in this agency and confidence is critical as well as the passion to share- to shine but not overshadow and to celebrate together in the company success and grow with it.

This is a truly unique opportunity to join an ambitious agency with a genuine family run and cutting edge, forward thinking culture.