About us

AMICULUM was designed to be different. In 2001, we decided to build a global healthcare communications, consulting and learning business from scratch. We have made substantial progress towards achieving that goal and now have teams based across multiple locations in New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, Switzerland, UK and USA. We offer highly specialist services to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, including medical communications, healthcare learning, clinical and commercial consultancy, support for market access, rare diseases and genomic medicine communications, as well as digital engagement and advocacy.



The opportunity

Our core expertise is developing engaging and accurate scientific content delivered through a variety of communication channels for maximum reach and impact. Our teams have developed an excellent reputation with our clients for the quality of work that we deliver and our commitment to a successful agency–client collaboration.

As a result of this success, AMICULUM is creating a new team to sit alongside our other full-service agencies to support one of our substantial existing accounts. To strengthen this developing area of our business, we’re recruiting for an experienced and creative medical writer to join our exciting and growing team. This is a rare opportunity for an ambitious individual to join our thriving UK team and develop their career in this strategic, content development role.



Key responsibilities will include:

● Creating high-quality scientific content for a range of communications (including slide sets, app content, marketing materials, and video content), according to scientific data and evidence, in line with the client’s strategy and project objectives

● Collaborating with colleagues to ensure strategic alignment, consistency and quality of content by supporting team coordination, project briefings, technical reviews, training and mentoring

● Adapting writing styles for different target audiences and specific stakeholders, including client teams, external HCPs and patients

● Working effectively and professionally with client teams and external experts



About you

You will be an experienced medical writer with at least 2 years of relevant agency experience in medical communications.

Creativity will be at the core of your approach and you will enjoy developing new innovative ideas and offering strategic expertise to clients. Above all, you will be an exceptional communicator with a passion for transforming complex scientific information into clear, accurate and engaging content.



You will reflect the key attributes that we look for in all colleagues, which are:

● Intellectual curiosity: you will have a strong academic record in biomedical science (MSc or PhD preferred)

● Teamwork and collaboration: you will be an enthusiastic team member, collaborating with colleagues both locally and internationally to deliver industry-leading client service

● An exceptional eye for detail: you will be passionate about the technical accuracy of both your work and the work the team delivers

● Accountability and responsibility: you will take ownership of your workload and deadlines



Why work at AMICULUM?

We’re proud to be a flexible and inclusive employer that provides a supportive working environment. We’re committed to developing the careers of our team members and encourage colleagues to create their own career path; we are a job-title-free business that offers progression based on knowledge, skills and ambition. We value creativity and encourage colleagues to offer ideas that further the success of our business, and in return we offer competitive salaries and a great benefits package, including two annual bonus schemes, a generous pension scheme, life and income protection insurance, and 25 days’ annual leave plus public holidays.



How to apply

We ask that all applicants supply a CV and covering letter in support of their application, detailing their experience and interest in working at AMICULUM.



More information

For more information about the AMICULUM story and our family of agencies, please visit www.amiculum.biz or contact a member of our recruitment team.