A boutique healthcare communication agency’s specialist medcomms team is looking for an account manager (could be an exceptionally talented senior account executive looking to step up) to take ownership of individual aspects of clients’ medical education accounts.

The Med Comms Team:-

- Activities include: animations, patient advisory and disease awareness, videos, websites, ad boards and meetings.

- Works on numerous therapy areas, from oncology and cardiovascular to dermatology and multiple sclerosis.

- Excellent scientific and creative talent and resources on tap.

The Account Manager:-

- Delivering the best possible client service to a range of pharmaceutical and other healthcare companies.

- Day to day client and project management on international med comms programmes.

- Opportunities to work on cross ventures with the healthcare PR team

- Must have medical communications agency experience plus ideally a science degree.

