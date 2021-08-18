Market-leading, full-service healthcare communications agency with expertise across advertising, public relations & medical communications are looking for an experienced and ambitious healthcare PR Account Director looking for the step up to Senior Account Director. Alongside the Client Services Director, you will play a central role in all client and portfolio business development, including organic and new business opportunities, management of the team and act as a strategic lead of your accounts and within your team. This is an exceptional opportunity to join an award-winning pharma-solutions business that is truly integrated and will offer you the ability to broaden your skillset and future career options to a degree not possible in most healthcare communications and PR agencies.

The office is in London, but you can be based fully remote or utilise a hybrid working model.

The company

- The largest independent healthcare communications network in the world

- Fully integrated solutions provider for pharma and biotechs throughout their product lifecycle

- Truly strategic partner for clients in over 110 countries, with work spanning all 15 major therapy areas meaning there is something for everyone

- An opportunity-rich environment where employees can grow as professionals in one of many disciplines and pursue long-term career goals throughout their worldwide network of locations.

Responsibilities

- Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients, biotechs and niche players.

- Main point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice and also work on varied projects alongside advertising and medcomms teams.

- Managing a team, involved in the management of the agency and critiquing and reviewing global campaigns.

- Set expectations, standards and manage team members, coaching and developing them to achieve their potential

Requirements & Qualifications

- Outstanding healthcare PR agency track record in healthcare communications – you could be an established PR Account Director or SAD now ready for a fresh challenge.

- Proven experience of working on multiple projects, fabulous writing ability, a good scientific background and strong leadership skills.

- The skills and experience to add positively to a friendly, relaxed and collaborative team, leading from the front.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!