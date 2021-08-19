A leading medical communications consultancy with expertise in med ed, med tech and healthcare PR is looking for a high calibre account director to bolster its medical education team, ulitising engaging and innovative ways to portray the latest scientific treatments and developments on behalf of a variety of pharmaceutical clients. This agency does very creative medical communications work – no pubs.

The Agency:

- One of the UK’s leading healthcare communications consultancies with a reputation for consistently high-quality service.

- Real fast track opportunities for career progression and invests heavily in training.

- The work includes slides, web content, interactive tools, meetings-based materials. Promo and non-promo materials. More creative side of med ed.

- Therapy areas include neuroscience, ophthalmology, organ transplant, rheumatology, kidney disease and anaemia.

The Account Director’s Role:

- You will provide tactical direction to client work – this will include assisting with pitches, proposals and recommendations.

- Contribute major input to healthcare and wellbeing clients’ marketing and communications strategy

- Direct account team activity as well as training and mentoring and assisting with recruitment of staff.

- Gearing up for the next step, you will have the opportunity start to get involved in the running of the agency itself.

The Successful Account Director:

- Proven account management level experience from a medical communications agency and a passion for science.

- Could be a senior account manager in a med ed agency, ready for promotion to account director, or might already be an account director looking for a bigger role and greater opportunities.

- Outstanding people management skills and the potential to inspire others.

