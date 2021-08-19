Our client is a successful independent pharma and healthcare communications agency that is based in Cheshire. They are currently seeking an experienced Editorial Assistant to join their team.

In this role you will have the opportunity work on a wide range of printed and multimedia materials. Through providing quality assurance checks and being an active member of the editorial team, you will ensure that all material produced are of the highest quality standard.

The successful candidate will enjoy a competitive salary and benefits that include 25 days of holidays, a contributory pension, spot incentives, and much more. In addition to this, our client also offers their staff a diverse range of opportunities and career progression.

We can only accept applications from candidates with previous medical communications experience who are based within commuting distance of Manchester.

Responsibilities:

- Copy-edit a wide range of printed and multimedia materials

- Collaborate and liaise with internal and external stakeholders, including studio, congress secretariats, and clients

- Day-to-day project management of allocated accounts, including time management and communication

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree

- Previous experience in a similar role within a communications agency or publishing environment

- Attention to detail and an aptitude for critical review of copy

- Excellent interpersonal skills with both colleagues and external parties

- Thorough knowledge of medical journals

- Experience of mentoring/training junior editorial staff

- An in-depth understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and relevant compliance/content approval requirements

As our client is a successful and small agency, who are able to offer a wide variety of job opportunities that are tailored to individual members of the team.

For more information, or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on 01932 797963 or via email.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long-term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.