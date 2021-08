If you are looking to create innovative, interactive and diverse content at one of London’s fastest growing L&D agencies- look no further.

Our client is a global L&D specialist with best in class expertise in this space. The London team is one of their newest and is enjoying a fun, entrepreneurial and adventurous moment in its journey- all ideas are welcome and you will share in its success.

The work is diverse- from complex curricula to individual learning projects- activity based, digital and print. You will therefore have the chance to flex your writing skills to enjoy the variety and breadth of content including workshops, gaming projects, infographics, print modules, podcasts and more.

Previous agency medical writing experience- with a passion or interest in this space is welcome. As this agency takes a deep dive approach in really understanding its audiences with a passion for behavioural science and change- a background in teaching in addition to writing would be welcomed if possible- but not essential. A great attitude, enthusiasm and sense of humour are critical however!