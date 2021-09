CLR is working very closely with an award winning Medical Communications agency based in London and Bucks who due to continued growth are looking to find an experienced editor to join their growing team.

You will have full responsibility for the editing and production stages of a variety of great projects that include scientific posters, abstracts, newsletters, websites, meeting materials plus many more..

This excellent new role will offer you many opportunities to learn new skills and make a valued contribution to the continuing success of the agency.

To be considered you will ideally hold a life science degree coupled with exceptional medical editing and proofreading skills. You will have an eye for design and layout, be able to work well under pressure and you will ideally have previous experience in healthcare communications agencies, entry level candidates must have a strong scientific background and excellent attention to detail.

In return for your hard work and efforts you will enjoy an extremely competitive salary and package including company pension and bonus scheme. This opportunity also offers SUPERB degrees of flexibility in terms of home working with minimal travel to the offices if required,

This is a fantastic chance to join a hugely successful independent agency that can offer you a very long and prosperous career. If you would like to hear more information on this fabulous agency and the exciting new editor role they are offering then please contact Chris French on 07713358677 or email chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk