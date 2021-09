My client is proud of doing work that is unconventional and cutting edge. If you are a talented Healthcare PR Account Manager looking to do something genuinely unique- this is the agency for you.

Winning work because of a heritage in non-traditional but still scientifically robust healthcare accounts- this agency does work that is creative and interesting but also purpose built and rewarding.

They boast a strong blend of medical communications and PR. With a deep understanding of scientific proof points that shape their clients’ narratives and messaging – the results are unique, evidence based and creative. Most of the work is Direct to Patient with a varied client base including, but not limited to, consumer health, pharma and health technology.

This agency has strong roots in tech and has a progressive approach to healthcare communications particularly in the intersection of consumer perceptions and health tech.

Activity is varied and exciting including social media, programmatic marketing, corporate comms and thought leadership. And last but not least- the senior leadership is one of the most awarded and empowering in the UK- you will be supported by and learning from the best. Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role.