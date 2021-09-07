A highly successful healthcare communications agency seeks a new director to become part of the agency’s management team in the healthcare PR business unit. This is the result of huge new business wins, stemming from incredibly innovative and creative work in the healthcare sector, the type that changes lives.

The healthcare PR agency:

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Known for taking an innovative and ‘outside the box’ approach to healthcare comms, RX and OTC

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The role:

- Leading a talented team on some huge pieces of global communications business in areas such as immunology, hepatology, dermatology and organ transplant.

- The projects include: brand work, data comms, congresses, issues management, disease awareness, social media, patient advocacy, etc – they cover everything, very varied account.

- Working across the full spectrum of pharmaceutical PR and will suit an experienced healthcare PR agency associate director close to promotion up or a more experienced director looking for somewhere with excellent promotion prospects – this agency is big enough and with sufficient global reach to have lots of growth opportunities to offer.

You:

- Will be able to manage and lead multiple account teams across the full spectrum of healthcare PR

- Must have solid pharmaceutical PR agency experience and be well versed in international pharmaceutical regulations

- Will be an inspirational leader, good at developing an already hugely talented team

