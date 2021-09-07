If you have worked on some big consumer healthcare brands and enjoy corporate PR work for healthcare clients too, this is the call to make!

This is a fantastic opportunity for the right senior account manager or account director. Working with on a range of consumer, corporate and healthcare briefs for big name and big brand clients, you will have the chance to fast-track your career by taking advantage of the excellent training and progression opportunities at this independent, central London PR agency.

The PR agency:

- Genuinely varied clients across wellbeing, lifestyle, health, education and consumer sectors

- Many retained clients, independently owned, well established and growing

- Creative, intelligent, interesting – winners of many awards

- Excellent internal progression opportunities – perform well and make an impact and you WILL be promoted

The senior account manager or account director’s job:

- Working closely with a director, you will become client lead for a handful of varied accounts

- Build upon your network of media and industry contacts

- Identifying and helping to plan and pitch for new business

- Managing / mentoring junior team members

You:

- With healthcare PR experience in a big agency or on big healthcare brands, you are passionate about wellbeing, consumer health and wellbeing

- Must have experience and an interest in science and healthcare

- Digital and social media savvy

- Collaborative – a real team player, keen to share ideas and help with growing the business

If you’re a healthcare PR all-rounder, or a consumer healthcare specialist looking for more variety, then call Julia Walton for a confidential career discussion on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk quoting reference 32593.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!