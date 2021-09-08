Reference: 32790

Several exciting business wins for this entrepreneurial spirited medical communications agency means it is looking for a new scientific director. The new scientific director will have a solid and impressive track record in a medical communications agency and will embody passion for science and healthcare combined with ambition and entrepreneurialism. In return you’ll be given the freedom to get involved in projects and therapy areas that excite you (examples include Covid, rare diseases, diabetes and pain), carve a role to suit your strengths, all the while being supported by a close-knit team working towards the goal of improving patient outcomes and public health.

The Medical Communication Agency:

- A growing medical communications agency with added capabilities organically grown by staff including data insights and market access/ HEOR.

- Offices in Leeds and London, with staff able to dictate their preferred working model, i.e. fully remote, hybrid or full-time in the office.

- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins and new teams being established in different geographies.

The Scientific Director’s Responsibilities:

- Develop and maintain detailed knowledge and understanding of relevant therapeutic area(s), as well as regulatory and compliance standards

- Experienced at leading teams who produce high-standard, accurate and compliant content to meet client briefs across a range of medcomms projects

- Lead in the preparation and delivery of client meetings and webinars

- Adhere to agency and client processes and ensure projects are running to agreed specifications and deadlines

- Provide expert scientific counsel on client meetings, new business opportunities and pitches

Essential Requirements:

- At least 6 years’ experience in a medical communications agency setting (essential)

- Scientific background

- Passion for science and healthcare

- Team spirit – you can work with different functions and clients, but have the self-motivation to work alone when required

