Are you a medical writer with a specific interest in any of the following areas: oncology, rare diseases, virology/ vaccines or diabetes? Several business wins for this medical communications agency mean they are looking for a medical writer with at least 2 years’ experience in a medical communications agency to work in these exciting therapy areas. The new senior medical writer will embody a passion for science and healthcare combined with ambition and entrepreneurialism. In return you’ll be given the freedom to get involved in projects and therapy areas that excite you, carve a role to suit your strengths, all the while being supported by a close-knit team working towards the goal of improving patient outcomes and public health.

The Medical Communication Agency:

- A growing medical communications agency with added capabilities organically grown by staff including data insights and market access/ HEOR.

- Offices in Leeds and London, with writers able to dictate their preferred working model, i.e. fully remote, hybrid or full-time in the office.

- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins and new teams being established in different geographies

The Senior Medical Writer’s Responsibilities:

- Develop and maintain detailed knowledge and understanding of relevant therapeutic area(s), as well as regulatory and compliance standards

- Produce high-standard, accurate and compliant content to meet client briefs across a range of medcomms projects

- Aid in the preparation and delivery of client meetings and webinars

- Adhere to agency and client processes and ensure projects are running to agreed specifications and deadlines

- Provide guidance and mentorship to junior staff members, with desire to line manage junior writers in the future

- Act as the scientific expert on client meetings, new business opportunities and pitches

Essential Requirements:

- At least 2 years’ experience as a medical writer in a medical communications agency setting (essential)

- Scientific background

- Passion for science and healthcare

- Team spirit – you can work with different functions and clients, but have the self-motivation to work alone when required

The team are open to someone working hybrid, fully remote or full-time in their lovely central London offices. If you would like to find out more about this exceptional opportunity, please do get in touch for more details along with our many other scientific and medical writing vacancies, we tend to have something for everyone!

