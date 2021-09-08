Seriously impressive London-based medical communications agency is looking for the next superstar in their client services team. Several business wins for this medical communications agency mean they are looking for an experienced AM or established SAM to bolster the team and work in some very exciting therapy areas including rare disease and vaccines/virology. In return you’ll be given the freedom to get involved in projects and therapy areas that excite you, carve a role to suit your strengths, all the while being supported by a close-knit team working towards the goal of improving patient outcomes and public health.

The Medical Communication Agency:

- A growing medical communications agency with added capabilities organically grown by staff including data insights and market access/ HEOR.

- Offices in Leeds and London, with great flexibility for hybrid and flexible working

- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins and new teams being established in different geographies

The Senior Account Manager’s Position:

- Working on a ground-breaking mRNA vaccine account, liasing closely with the clients EU team

- Cultivate strategic relationships with key clients and external stakeholders and identify opportunities to work in partnerships

- The role will involve working with other global teams, including in the US, so you will need to be a natural diplomat and be a natural relationship builder in order to forge relationships across the group

- Set expectations, standards guide junior team members, coaching and developing them to achieve their potential

- Planning and devising strategy with the Account Director on the account

Essential Requirements:

- At least 3 years’ experience up to at least account manager level in a medical communications agency setting (essential)

- Scientific background

- Passion for science and healthcare

- Team spirit – you can work with different functions and clients, but have the self-motivation to work alone when required

The team are open to someone working hybrid or full-time in their lovely central London offices. If you would like to find out more about this exceptional opportunity, please do get in touch for more details along with our many other medical communications opportunities.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!