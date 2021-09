A world leading medical communications agency is looking for a principal medical writer – you might be an experienced senior medical writer who is ready for promotion or a principal medical writer who wants to take on more responsibility, a broader client base and a more diverse portfolio

The Agency:

- Winner of multiple awards, this is one of the largest global medical communications agencies in the world.

- This agency covers every therapy area imaginable from high science to commercial with unrivalled resources.

- You will be working on huge global accounts as well as more diverse biotech accounts

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- The agency is flexible about work location can be based In London in the office or fully remote

Principal Medical Writer Role:

- Responsible for producing high-quality medical communications materials for all sorts of medcomms activities

- Effective delegation to senior medical writers, medical writers, and editorial project assistants in the team

- Senior leadership position which reports to the Director of Scientific Services

- Opportunity to specialise in therapy areas and work which suit your interests – this agency covers them all.

You:

- At least 6 years of writing experience in a medical communications agency

- Advanced experience of managing writers and training a team of medical writers below you

- Will be super organised, with great attention to detail and a passion for strategy and processes

- Have the knowledge, ability, and presence to provide scientific counsel to internal teams and clients alike

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!