A global and award-winning health communication agency is looking for an account executive- you might be a graduate or of that calibre looking to gain responsibility supporting the account team while developing your PR and media relation skills.
The Agency:
- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading agency whose high quality work is regularly celebrated
- Team-centric culture in which all are encouraged to share ideas and valued equally
- Programmes allowing employees the chance to work in one of their global offices for 3 months
- Commitment to continuous growth through regular agency wide training opportunities to enhance knowledge and skills
Account Executive Role:
- Oversee associate account executive encouraging their best practice and supervising the logistical arrangements they manage
- Contribute ideas to the tactical implementation programme
- Develop media coverage and evaluation reports
- Draw up media lists for client accounts
- Build a relationship with journalists to assist with media sell-ins and boost attendance at events
You:
- Degree or graduate calibre (life sciences preferred)
- Minimum 6 months of experience at junior or associate account executive or experience with a comparable industry (i.e. PR, marketing, healthcare or pharmaceutical)
- Excellent verbal and communication skills
- Good knowledge of the pharma, healthcare, and media environments
- Exceptional customer service skills
- Self-motivated with a positive and pro-active can-do attitude
