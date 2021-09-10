Account Executive – Medical Communications

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Sales Jobs
London
24,000 to 28,000 per annum
UK Pound
10-Sep-21
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32806

A global and award-winning health communication agency is looking for an account executive- you might be a graduate or of that calibre looking to gain responsibility supporting the account team while developing your PR and media relation skills.

The Agency:

-  Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading agency whose high quality work is regularly celebrated
-  Team-centric culture in which all are encouraged to share ideas and valued equally
-  Programmes allowing employees the chance to work in one of their global offices for 3 months
-  Commitment to continuous growth through regular agency wide training opportunities to enhance knowledge and skills

Account Executive Role:

-  Oversee associate account executive encouraging their best practice and supervising the logistical arrangements they manage
-  Contribute ideas to the tactical implementation programme
-  Develop media coverage and evaluation reports
-  Draw up media lists for client accounts
-  Build a relationship with journalists to assist with media sell-ins and boost attendance at events

You:

-  Degree or graduate calibre (life sciences preferred)
-  Minimum 6 months of experience at junior or associate account executive or experience with a comparable industry (i.e. PR, marketing, healthcare or pharmaceutical)
-  Excellent verbal and communication skills
-  Good knowledge of the pharma, healthcare, and media environments
-  Exceptional customer service skills
-  Self-motivated with a positive and pro-active can-do attitude

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Maybellene Kisseih
