A global and award-winning health communication agency is looking for an account executive- you might be a graduate or of that calibre looking to gain responsibility supporting the account team while developing your PR and media relation skills.

The Agency:

- Winner of multiple awards, an industry leading agency whose high quality work is regularly celebrated

- Team-centric culture in which all are encouraged to share ideas and valued equally

- Programmes allowing employees the chance to work in one of their global offices for 3 months

- Commitment to continuous growth through regular agency wide training opportunities to enhance knowledge and skills

Account Executive Role:

- Oversee associate account executive encouraging their best practice and supervising the logistical arrangements they manage

- Contribute ideas to the tactical implementation programme

- Develop media coverage and evaluation reports

- Draw up media lists for client accounts

- Build a relationship with journalists to assist with media sell-ins and boost attendance at events

You:

- Degree or graduate calibre (life sciences preferred)

- Minimum 6 months of experience at junior or associate account executive or experience with a comparable industry (i.e. PR, marketing, healthcare or pharmaceutical)

- Excellent verbal and communication skills

- Good knowledge of the pharma, healthcare, and media environments

- Exceptional customer service skills

- Self-motivated with a positive and pro-active can-do attitude

