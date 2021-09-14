Reference: 32810

Our client, a high profile medical communications agency, is looking for an ambitious and determined senior account executive to join its client service team. Some experience in a medical communications agency (or other relevant industry such as healthcare PR, advertising or pharma) will be required, but the most important attributes will be a passion for healthcare and science and a desire to improve patient outcomes. This is an agency where you’ll be given the freedom to get involved in projects and therapy areas that excite you, carve a role to suit your strengths, all the while being supported by a close-knit team working towards the goal of improving patient outcomes and public health.

The Medical Communications Agency:

- A growing medical communications agency with added capabilities organically grown by staff including data insights and market access/ HEOR.

- Offices in Leeds and London, with great flexibility for hybrid and flexible working

- They’ve had an extremely busy year, with lots of new business wins and new teams being established in different geographies

The Senior Account Executive’s Position:

- Working on a ground-breaking mRNA vaccine account, liasing closely with the clients EU team

- You are the client’s key day-to-day contact, managing relationships and helping to set their expectations of the agency.

- Cultivate strong relationships with key clients and external stakeholders and identify opportunities to work in partnerships

- The role will involve working with other global teams, including in the US, so you will need to be a natural diplomat and be a natural relationship builder in order to forge relationships across the group

- Financial management and forecasting

- Mentorship of more junior members of the team

Essential Requirements:

- Between 6 and 24 months experience in a medical communications agency setting (or relevant industry)

- Scientific background (i.e. life science degree)

- Passion for science and healthcare

- Commercially savvy, hyper-organised and a natural communicator

This is an exceptional opportunity with a truly innovative and flexible business who support their employees in and out of the office. You will have the opportunity to learn from inspirational leaders and work on drugs and treatments at the forefront of medicine and health. Get in touch to find out more information!

