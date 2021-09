This is one of London’s most high profile and creatively driven Learning and Development agencies for the healthcare industry.

With some of the most reputable names in the learning and development space in Europe in leadership roles you will be trained by some of the best and will excel in this exciting and rapidly growing space. Working across a number of innovative multimedia projects this agency drives change through a thorough understanding and empathy of their audiences, making the work effective, emotive and rewarding.

A life sciences background and experience in a medical communications or healthcare advertising agency- with an interest or experience in blended learning is required for this role.

In return you will see rapid career progression. This is a leading global agency in the learning and development space for the pharmaceutical industry- and their UK office is one of their fastest growing. You will therefore work in an ambitious and entrepreneurial culture that is still close knit. There is a lot of fun and humour in this agency as well so if you want to work somewhere that is professional but a bit different and quirky- this is the agency for you!