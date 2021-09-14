If you have worked on some big consumer healthcare brands and enjoy corporate PR work for healthcare clients too, this is the call to make!

If you enjoy working on big brand consumer healthcare accounts and also have an interest in corporate PR work for healthcare and pharma clients this might be the perfect opportunity for you. We are working with a top London PR agency looking for a Senior Account Manager to bolster their passionate team. Working with on a range of consumer, corporate and healthcare briefs for big name and big brand clients, you will have the chance to fast-track your career by taking advantage of the excellent training and progression opportunities at this independent, central London PR agency.

The PR agency:

- Genuinely varied clients across wellbeing, lifestyle, health, education and consumer sectors

- Many retained clients, independently owned, well established and growing

- Creative, intelligent, interesting – winners of many awards

- Excellent internal progression opportunities – perform well and make an impact and you WILL be promoted

The senior account manager’s job:

- Working closely with a director, you will become client lead for a handful of varied accounts

- Build upon your network of media and industry contacts

- Identifying and helping to plan and pitch for new business

- Managing / mentoring junior team members

You:

- With healthcare PR experience in a big agency or on big healthcare brands, you are passionate about wellbeing, consumer health and wellbeing

- Must have experience and an interest in science and healthcare

- Digital and social media savvy

Collaborative – a real team player, keen to share ideas and help with growing the business

If you’re a healthcare PR all-rounder, or a consumer healthcare specialist looking for more variety, then do get in touch for more details.

