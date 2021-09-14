Account Manager – Healthcare PR

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
32,000 to 40,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£32000 - £40000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
14-Sep-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32716A

A leading PR consultancy with expertise in consumer and healthcare sectors is seeking a talented account manager to join the health care team, you may be an experienced senior account executive who is ready for a promotion or an account manager looking to take on more responsibility. The role would include working on a diverse range of therapy areas including rare diseases, neurological diseases, respiratory, oncology and ophthalmology.

The Agency:

-  Excellent opportunities for career progression aided by personalised development plans and training mapped out by the MD
-  Award winning agency, one the UK’s leading independent healthcare communications consultancies
-  Opportunities to work on cross ventures with other parts of the business
-  Flexibility in working hours you can manage your day as you wish

Account Manager role:

-  Involved in tactical direction into client work which will include pitches, proposals, and recommendations
-  People management such as setting expectations and assisting in the recruitment of junior staff
-  Making major contributions to healthcare and wellbeing client’s marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content
-  You will be the day to day point of call for clients queries and questions

You:

-  Experience at account manager level experience from a healthcare PR agency
-  Excellent written and verbal communication skills
-  Great organisation skills
-  Several years’ experience in pharmaceutical PR with an understanding of data and regulatory communications

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Maybellene Kisseih
Email:

