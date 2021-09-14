A leading PR consultancy with expertise in consumer and healthcare sectors is seeking a talented account manager to join the health care team, you may be an experienced senior account executive who is ready for a promotion or an account manager looking to take on more responsibility. The role would include working on a diverse range of therapy areas including rare diseases, neurological diseases, respiratory, oncology and ophthalmology.

The Agency:

- Excellent opportunities for career progression aided by personalised development plans and training mapped out by the MD

- Award winning agency, one the UK’s leading independent healthcare communications consultancies

- Opportunities to work on cross ventures with other parts of the business

- Flexibility in working hours you can manage your day as you wish

Account Manager role:

- Involved in tactical direction into client work which will include pitches, proposals, and recommendations

- People management such as setting expectations and assisting in the recruitment of junior staff

- Making major contributions to healthcare and wellbeing client’s marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content

- You will be the day to day point of call for clients queries and questions

You:

- Experience at account manager level experience from a healthcare PR agency

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Great organisation skills

- Several years’ experience in pharmaceutical PR with an understanding of data and regulatory communications

