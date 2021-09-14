A leading PR consultancy with expertise in consumer and healthcare sectors is seeking a talented account manager to join the health care team, you may be an experienced senior account executive who is ready for a promotion or an account manager looking to take on more responsibility. The role would include working on a diverse range of therapy areas including rare diseases, neurological diseases, respiratory, oncology and ophthalmology.
The Agency:
- Excellent opportunities for career progression aided by personalised development plans and training mapped out by the MD
- Award winning agency, one the UK’s leading independent healthcare communications consultancies
- Opportunities to work on cross ventures with other parts of the business
- Flexibility in working hours you can manage your day as you wish
Account Manager role:
- Involved in tactical direction into client work which will include pitches, proposals, and recommendations
- People management such as setting expectations and assisting in the recruitment of junior staff
- Making major contributions to healthcare and wellbeing client’s marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content
- You will be the day to day point of call for clients queries and questions
You:
- Experience at account manager level experience from a healthcare PR agency
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Great organisation skills
- Several years’ experience in pharmaceutical PR with an understanding of data and regulatory communications
