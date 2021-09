We have a superb opportunity's for creatively minded Medical Copy Writer's and Senior Medical Copy Writer's who are looking for a new and exciting challenge within Healthcare Advertising, where you will have a superb degree of autonomy and have a great deal of creative strategic input .

You will need a minimum of 18 months agency experience working as a Medical Writer/ Medical Copy Writer/ Scientific writer for the more junior opportunity while also having a strong passion for creativity. A scientific degree is a must and you will be well versed across a variety of therapeutic areas and have a strong desire to make your mark within Healthcare advertising.

This is a RARE opportunity to bring your passion for Medical Writing and Creativity together within a top 10 agency where progression is rapid and the work is exciting and award winning.

For more information on this FANTASTIC flexible and home based opportunity with a leading agency, please contact me on chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 07713358677.