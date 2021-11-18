Opportunity: Senior/ Medical Writer

Based remotely or in the Central London office

Zenopa is excited to be working with an expert digital healthcare communications agency who deliver industry-leading digital services and solutions. The agency combines expertise in consumer digital marketing and healthcare communications to deliver integrated digital campaigns to enhance HCP customer experiences.

Senior/Medical Writer:

The team are looking for an experienced Medical Writer to join their team who is passionate about communicating science, knows how to engage an audience and is keen to develop powerful online campaigns. No two days are the same; you'll working across a range of conditions, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and rare diseases, and with some of the brightest digital marketers and healthcare communications specialists in the industry. They're looking for someone who can come in and be the medical champion for these accounts and hit the ground running.

Personal development and well-being are also a key focus; there's a dedicated training budget, regular lunch and learn sessions and monthly socials to keep the 'office' banter going. Now is a great time to join, you'll be a key part in shaping future agency processes and offerings, as well as delivering innovative digital campaigns that make a difference.

Other benefits include:

· 25 days' holiday

· Healthcare insurance

· Bonus scheme (both company and personal performance-related)

· Opportunity to work with experts in consumer marketing and technology specialists

They're looking to fill this position quickly; if this role is of interest, please contact Mark Atkinson on 01494 818035/ marka@zenopa.com