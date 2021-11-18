Opportunity: Creative Copywriter

Based remotely or in Central London office

Zenopa is excited to be working with an expert digital healthcare communications agency who deliver industry-leading digital services and solutions. The agency combines expertise in consumer digital marketing and healthcare communications to deliver integrated digital campaigns to enhance HCP customer experiences.

Senior/Creative Copywriter:

The team are looking for an experienced Creative Copywriter who can translate complex ideas into engaging stories that take the audience on a clear journey in digital and online channels. Your experience in developing attention-grabbing social media, website and webinar campaigns is highly desired to help deliver enhanced customer experiences for our clients that build better quality relationships with their customers. With therapy areas including cardiovascular disease, oncology, diabetes and rare diseases, no two campaigns are the same; that's where your creative genius is needed.

Personal development and well-being are also a key focus; there's a dedicated training budget, regular lunch and learn sessions and monthly socials to keep the 'office' banter going. Now is a great time to join, you'll be a key part in shaping future agency processes and offerings, as well as delivering innovative digital campaigns that make a difference

Other benefits include:

· 25 days' holiday

· Healthcare insurance

· Bonus scheme (both company and personal performance-related)

· Opportunity to work with experts in consumer marketing and technology specialists

They're looking to fill this position quickly; if this role is of interest, please contact Mark Atkinson on 01494 818035/ marka@zenopa.com