PMGroup is looking for a Junior Reporter to join our team in the Leatherhead area.

You will be working on business-to-business print and digital publications covering the global pharmaceutical industry, incorporating R&D, healthcare and med comms. You will be writing news for our daily online output and our sector-leading monthly print publication, with opportunities to explore exciting trends and be at the forefront of global pharmaceutical news reporting.

http://www.pmlive.com

http://www.pmgrouplive.com

You will report to the editor and will be working in a fast-paced but friendly environment, so you should be capable of planning your workload efficiently to ensure content is delivered on time.

You will have a flair for writing and journalism, and will be happy to work under your own initiative. You will be able to manage a busy workload, produce factually accurate and dynamic articles, while always maintaining an eagle eye for detail.

You will also attend company awards events and judging days when required.

This vacancy would suit a recent graduate with a degree or similar qualification in journalism, media or someone currently working in a junior reporter role.

You’ll be part of a small team and with a willingness to learn and a can-do attitude, you will quickly be given responsibility and room to grow.

You will have:

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Rigorous attention to detail

• Knowledge of HTML and writing for digital platforms

• Experience of CMS systems (e.g. Wordpress)

• Ability to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment

• Active interest in journalism and social trends

• Examples of your writing for print, digital and social media.

Beneficial but not essential:

• Knowledge of Adobe InDesign

If you think this is the role for you, we'd love to hear from you.